Love Island star Gemma Owen follows Molly-Mae’s example with YouTube channel

Love Island 2022 runner-up Gemma Owen has followed in the footsteps of previous contestant Molly-Mae Hague by starting her own YouTube channel.

The latest installment in the series wrapped up at the start of August, following weeks of drama in the sun.

Michael Owen’s daughter finished the season in second place with her partner Luca Bish, both of which saw their social media presence grow like never before.

Gemma has over two million Instagram followers, for example, and is now looking to take some of those fans closer to their daily lives, after opening a YouTube channel.

Gemma Owen starts YouTube channel

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the show, who have seen Molly-Mae come before her and grow a YouTube channel to a point where it has over 1.6 million subs.

On top of that, Gemma has already been a viral hit on the platform without having a dedicated account. Some videos featuring the influencer have eclipsed 500,000 views already.

The challenge ahead, of course, is to build up a following with regular content. On August 24, the 19-year-old posted on Instagram: “My first YouTube video is coming very soon,” asking fans what they would like to see.

This comes just days after Gemma inked a PrettyLittleThing ambassador deal, a company Molly-Mae also collaborated with after life in the villa. In 2021, she was named creative director of the brand.

Gemma Owen, Instagram Gemma Owen has been shouting about the new YouTube channel on Instagram, where she has millions of followers.

At the time of writing, Owen has just 4,000 subscribers – but no videos posted.

There is also no description in the ‘About’ section, leaving fans to their own imaginations about what’s to come from the channel.

While she hasn’t given an exact date on when fans can expect to see the first upload, it’s only a matter of time before the Love Island faithful get closer to the celeb’s daily life.

Based on the success of Molly-Mae, it is highly likely that vlog content with Luca will be the way forward for Gemma, though we will have to wait and see.