Gayle’s viral TikTok hit ‘abcdefu’ nominated for Song of the Year Grammy 2023

Gayle’s song ‘abcdefu’, which became one of the biggest songs of the year following its insanely viral success on TikTok, has been nominated for the Song of the Year award at the 2023 Grammys.

American singer Taylor Gayle Rutherford was not a well-known artist before her breakout single but skyrocketed when abcdefu started to pick up steam on TikTok, with millions of likes across thousands upon thousands of videos using it as a sound for their creations.

The song came out in 2021 and quickly dominated charts worldwide, surpassing TikTok virality and topping boards across the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and further afield.

Now, Gayle is being rewarded for her efforts with a Grammy nomination, listed alongside some huge names and hit singles from artists that have dominated for years before her.

Gayle nominated for Song of the Year Grammy

Gayle has earned her nomination for the awards alongside names such as Lizzo, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift. Here’s the complete list of Song of the Year nominations:

Abcdefu — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE) About Damn Time — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) As It Was — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) Bad Habit — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) Easy On Me — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) GOD DID — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) The Heart Part 5 — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

The 65th GRAMMY Awards will air live on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. It will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11.30 PM ET / 5-8.30 PM PT.

The ceremony’s broadcast time, hosts, presenters, and performers will be announced soon.