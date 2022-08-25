Gabbie Hanna’s sister speaks out amid concerns about influencer’s wellbeing

Gabbie Hanna’s sister has responded to fan concerns about the influencer’s wellbeing after she posted over 100 TikTok videos in 24 hours

Gabbie Hanna rose to fame on the now-defunct video platform Vine, and in the years since she has built a YouTube following of over 5 million subscribers, and has also launched a music career. The influencer also has over 7 million followers on TikTok.

On August 23, Gabbie began uploading a number of videos to TikTok in quick succession, of her discussing a variety of topics including religion, death, and more.

She also explained to her followers that the police had paid her a visit after concerned fans got in touch with authorities, with many describing the influencer’s behavior as “worrying.”

Viewers also began contacting Gabbie’s sister Cecilia through her TikTok comments, asking her to “please check on Gabbie.”

Gabbie Hanna’s sister responds

In the comment section of her most recent video, Cecilia responded to the unfolding situation.

“This video was filmed and posted a full day before anything was happening or at least before we were aware. We are all in PA and she is in LA,” she said. “We are doing what can be done from here. At the end of the day you are all strangers on the internet and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern.

“Obviously we are aware and doing what we can. She is an adult. I am a 20-year-old on the other side of the country.”

TikTok: literallycecilia

She also went on to limit comments on the post, writing: “Comments from this point on are limited because none of you know how to respect personal boundaries. You’re speaking to and about REAL PEOPLE.”

At the time of writing, it has been 17 hours since Gabbie’s latest video, and concerned viewers are continuing to leave comments across her recent posts.