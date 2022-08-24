Gabbie Hanna fans seriously concerned after worrying TikTok posts

TikTok viewers have grown increasingly worried as YouTuber and music artist Gabbie Hanna has posted over 100 emotional videos in just one day.

Gabbie Hanna originally found fame on now long-gone Vine. However, with 7.3M TikTok followers and 5.27M YouTube subscribers as of writing, she has successfully transitioned onto the internet’s biggest platforms.

But, it hasn’t been without its problems. The ‘Out Loud’ singer has regularly been at the center of controversy, whether it’s her fiery feuds with numerous influencers or accusations of bullying.

Although, Hanna’s recent TikTok activity has prompted concern among her fans. The 31-year-old posted an influx of videos, many of which had her screaming at the camera or making bizarre statements about various complex topics.

Gabbie Hanna posts over 100 TikTok videos in 24 hours

Things all kicked off on August 23 when Hanna posted her emotional reaction to a viewer’s comment laughing at her for wanting to “save the world.”

What followed was a wave of uploads in which she shared her views on numerous deep topics including religion, philosophy, race, and “starving babies.”

Hanna’s viewers started to grow increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and spammed her video comments with calls for someone to send aid to the YouTuber.

As the videos continued to be uploaded in their drones, worried viewers feared they personally could do little to help her. As one fan claimed: “This is so difficult to watch and we just gotta wait it out until she goes to sleep or something.”

One particularly emotionally-charged video, which has had 1.5 million views, showed Hanna filming in her mirror and slamming her sink calling for people to “wake the f**k up” and help her so that she can “help us.”

Twitter hits out at Gabbie Hanna’s TikTok videos

Although Hanna’s TikTok activity sparked a wave of well-wishes and concern from fans, her comments began a heated dispute over on Twitter.

As one user claimed: “So, Gabbie Hanna posted on TikTok 100+ times in the past 24 hours, managed to offend pretty much every group/community, danced off beat, and […] is saying she’s God ascending because she’s from the Middle East which is Pittsburg?”

Yet, her fans claimed that Hanna was experiencing a “manic episode” and hit out at critics who were supposedly “making jokes” about her.

Following on from an intense 24 hours, fans believe that Hanna’s flurry of TikTok uploads has finally stopped. Her latest video, as of writing, indicates that she received the support she needed after a neighbor called for a wellness check.

Hanna has gone quiet for now. But, we will continue to develop this story with any further updates.