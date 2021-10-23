Gabbie Hanna mocked over “budget Sia” music video after YouTube return

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has returned to posting online with a music video for her song ‘Happy (In The End)’ but some are likening her to a “budget Sia.”

Gabbie Hanna originally became popular on the now-defunct app Vine, but is best known for her YouTube channel where she has over 5 million subscribers.

She has also been releasing music since 2017, with some of her most well-known hits being ‘Out Loud,’ and ‘Monster’ among others.

In June, Hanna caught a wave of backlash as a result of a series of videos that saw her explore some of her past drama with creators including Joey Graceffa and Jessi Smiles. In October, she went on to delete content off of all her social media channels, leading some to believe she was taking a step back from the internet.

She returned to YouTube on October 22 with a video entitled ‘but before i go’ in which she danced alone in a hallway to her song ‘Happy (In The End.)’

Both comments and likes & dislikes are disabled on the music video, and it is also currently the only video currently viewable on her channel. The same also goes for her Instagram, where there are only two videos of the same music video.

However, not everyone was a fan of her new upload. “Can she un-comeback please,” one user wrote on Instagram, another saying, “girl, no one asked for this.” It was also compared to a “budget Sia music video,” with some joking that the video hadn’t been edited.

Despite the backlash, there were still some fans who liked the track and the accompanying video, describing it as “beautiful and raw.”

I think some of the lyrics in this song show exactly some of the demons you’ve been facing. This song is beautiful and raw, Gabbie. I think you’ve really proven yourself as as serious musician. Amazing job 🙏 — Sam 🧚🏻✨ (@Samanth73445038) October 23, 2021

It looks like Gabbie isn’t done with uploading online for good, though some fans speculate that she’ll be focusing more on her music career now.