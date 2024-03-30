Fortnite parent uses game to teach son about financial responsibility

One parent is teaching their child financial responsibility with Fortnite V-Bucks, which is working quite well for the duo as their son learns about wise spending.

With how rapidly the Fortnite Item Shop refreshes daily, it’s easy to spend a lot of V-Bucks in the shop as new skins flood the digital marketplace. It’s even harder on the younger generation, as they’re prone to impulsive purchasing what immediately catches their eye.

Enter one parent’s plight to combat impulsive buying by teaching their son about financial responsibility in the game.

Shared to the Fortnite subreddit, a parent shared their story of how they’ve worked with their son on how to manage quickly burning through limited amounts of V-Bucks received during holidays or birthdays.

“I’ve talked with him that the V-Bucks are meant to be spent, but he has a limited amount that isn’t going to infinitely replenish itself. Whatever he buys, he needs to be comfortable with what he spends to do so,” the parent said.

They continued that their son had learned the amount of V-Bucks needed for the battle pass and mini passes. The son also worked with the parent on a spreadsheet to mark potential cosmetic purchases upon their return to the shop.

Many enjoyed the story, with praise heaped on the parent for sticking with their guns. One reply shared they’ve done the same: “It hurt the first few times when he bought stuff he didn’t really want. But it taught him to save those V-Bucks for whatever is “sweaty” enough.”