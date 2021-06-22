Popular French streamer Gotaga banned on Twitch after suspected DMCA strike

Popular Twitch streamer and former Call of Duty professional Corentin ‘Gotaga’ Houssein has been banned on Twitch after the French creator reportedly copped a third DMCA strike on his channel.

Despite boasting one of the biggest accounts on Twitch, one of France’s most recognizable content creators has just been banned from the platform.

Gotaga was handed his first ban on June 21 with many suspecting it came as a result of one too many DMCA strikes.

This marks Gotaga’s only offense on the Amazon-owned platform, having never received a suspension or ban prior.

Closing in on three million followers, Gotaga’s Twitch presence was among the biggest in his region. Known now for his variety content on the platform, often streaming a wide range of titles like Rocket League and Minecraft, Gotaga was previously a respected Call of Duty pro.

The 27-year-old competed for roughly five years. Half of this time was spent under the Team Vitality banners while traveling to international LAN events.

The ‘French Monster’ ultimately hung up the sticks after the Black Ops 3 cycle in 2016. However, Gotaga has continued to dip his toes in the CoD scene ever since. Appearances in minor regional events and Twitch Rivals broadcasts have kept him active in the local CoD community.

As to why he was banned on Twitch, many of his viewers and even fellow streamers have pointed towards a likely DMCA strike. This ban comes just days after warning that record label takedowns would continue to skyrocket.

Oh nooon, DMCA a attaqué 🥲 https://t.co/sr49QdyIou — Kinstaar (@Kinstaar) June 22, 2021

There’s currently no telling just how long this ban may last, if it is in fact temporary. Given the complications with DMCA strikes, it’s unclear just how severe the punishment may be overall.

Moreover, the French star is yet to issue a comment in response to the shock Twitch ban. It remains up in the air as to whether Gotaga intentionally streamed copyrighted material, or if the issue was purely accidental.

We’ll be sure to update you here as further information comes to light.