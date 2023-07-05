French content creator TheKairi78 banned on Twitch following rape allegations

Popular French content creator Jaouad ‘TheKairi78’ Daouki has been banned from Twitch after serious allegations were made against him, with a young woman accusing the streamer of rape.

TheKairi78 is a French content creator with over 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube. He is best known for streaming a variety of video games and rose to popularity, in large part, for videos depicting his anger.

However, on July 4 it was reported by LeParisien that Daouki had been accused of drugging and raping a young woman.

Article continues after ad

Daouki has since maintained his innocence but was subsequently banned by Twitch as the investigation continues to develop.

Instagram: tk_officiel78 Popular streamer TheKairi78 is facing serious allegations.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened the investigation after a young woman claimed Daouki accompanied her home before drugging and raping her.

While Daouki admitted to “having had sexual intercourse”, he stated that he considered the interaction to be consensual.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, he did acknowledge that the young woman was intoxicated and had repeatedly vomited due to alcohol consumption.

Article continues after ad

Daouki went on to Twitter, asking fans for their support. He “strongly rejected” the allegations made against him and said he would put his trust in the justice system to prove his case.

Twitter: TheKairi78 TheKairi78 pleaded with Twitter for support.

“I ask you to wait for the results of the investigation before jumping to conclusions. Your support is invaluable and I think you for your understanding.”

Twitch banned the content creator the same day as the allegations against Daouki came out. As the investigation continues, he’s unable to broadcast live on Twitch. Though various other outlets remain available, including Daouki’s mega-popular YouTube channel.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update you as the story progresses. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.