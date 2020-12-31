 #FreeQuackity trends on Twitter after Roblox bans popular streamer - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

#FreeQuackity trends on Twitter after Roblox bans popular streamer

Published: 31/Dec/2020 1:35

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Quackity / Roblox Corporation

Share

Popular YouTuber, Twitch streamer and all-around entertainer ‘Quackity’ has been banned from Roblox for an unknown reason, prompting his massive fanbase to get the topic trending on Twitter.

Quackity, real name Alex, is a Twitch star and YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers combined, who’s best known for hosting talent competitions on his Discord channel with other top personalities.

While the influencer is normally free of drama and scandals, it seems he has become the center of a trending topic on Twitter — and it’s all thanks to Roblox, surprisingly.

On December 30, the personality found out that he’d been banned on Roblox during a live stream, with his account being removed from the service as a result.

Quackity banned from Roblox
YouTube: Quackity
Quackity’s Roblox account was terminated after purportedly creating “inappropriate content.”

The ban notification claims that Quackity was deleted for “creating, promoting, or participating in inappropriate behavior or content” which violated the game’s Terms of Use.

The specific reason for Quackity’s ban is still unknown at the time of writing — but the entire internet is now aware of this development, thanks to his fans, who have taken to Twitter to get the topic trending.

#FreeQuackity has become a popular catchphrase in mere moments, with fans petitioning Roblox to unban the streamer from the game as soon as possible.

This isn’t the first time a massive content creator has been hit with a ban from Roblox unexpectedly; YouTube king PewDiePie received a surprising ban from the game in 2019 for his username, which the game considered to be part of a “negative” meme in its community.

Luckily for PewDiePie, Roblox apologized for the slip-up and reinstated his account, but reiterated that there is still a “zero-tolerance policy” in place for “inappropriate behavior.”

Currently, the exact reason for Quackity’s 2020 ban is still up in the air — but considering the voraciousness of his fanbase, it won’t be unsurprising if the purported “inappropriate content” is revealed sooner rather than later.

Entertainment

TikToker Jaden Hossler’s sister defends him amid racism and homophobia accusations

Published: 31/Dec/2020 0:34 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 0:35

by Dexerto
Jaden Hossler defended by sister after tweets
YouTube: jxdn

Share

Popular TikTok creator and music artist Jaden Hossler is being met with ample backlash online after fans discovered older posts of his that appeared to be racist and homophobic in nature.

Content Warning: This article may contain sensitive content for certain readers.

Hossler, who boasts over 8.9 million followers on TikTok, is facing outrage from critics across social media after two tweets of his were discovered that appeared to endorse racism and homophobia.

One of the uncovered tweets, from 2017, was a quote-retweet of a post that criticized racism, which stated that torch-carrying members of the KKK wanted to “intimidate community members at a Black prayer service.”

“What does the world expect when we are all encouraged to do what makes us happy?” Hossler replied to the post.

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Another uncovered tweet of Hossler’s, from 2018, has been widely deemed as homophobic by critics, with Hossler writing, “Please don’t be confused, true Christians should not ACCEPT the LGBT community, we are supposed to love them and be there!”

Jaden Hossler Tweet

Unsurprisingly, Hossler’s divisive tweets have since sparked controversy across the net, prompting his sister to speak out on the scandal via a broadcast on TikTok.

“I cannot sit here and watch videos of somebody spreading lies about my brother and let it lie,” she said. “If you do not know somebody personally, and have a relationship with them, you cannot judge intentions or character.”

“Jaden is the kindest, sweetest, most loving, gentle human being you will ever meet in your life,” she added. “He has a heart of pure gold, and the reason he has made it to the point he’s at today is because he works his butt off for it.”

Hossler’s sister continued her defense by claiming that she “completely disavowed white supremacy” and claimed she knew her brother would do the same if he had been with her during her broadcast.

Despite her defense, viewers are still unhappy with Hossler’s past tweets. Hossler himself has yet to comment on the situation at the time of writing — a statement that his critics and fans alike are anxiously waiting for.