Fousey’s Kick stream takes dangerous turn as he walks on busy freeway

Fousey’s subathon on Kick took a rather dangerous turn as he broadcasted himself walking through traffic on a busy freeway, talking to people in cars as they drove past.

Over the last few months, Youtube star Fousey has been doing a 24/7 subathon across his channels for fans to enjoy.

He recently moved over to Kick full time after receiving multiple bans on Twitch, getting two of them in the same week before switching.

During his broadcast on August 21, Fousey’s actions took a dangerous turn as he was walking down a busy freeway attempting to talk to people in cars.

Fousey goes on rant while walking down freway

During the Kick stream, Fousey decided to walk down the center lane of his local freeway to rant about recent things going on with his life.

“YouTube, everybody. The internet’s hating me. It’s now 2023 [and] I’m 33 years old. Might have signed a multi-million dollar deal dog,” he said. “I’m gonna retire my entire family.”

He went on to walk up to a passing car to talk to people inside, asking if they knew who he was. “I’m on the Miami freeway by the way,” he added.

As the clip from Fousey’s stream began making its rounds around social media, many shared their thoughts about the situation.

“Fousey’s stream is fking incredible. I can’t stop watching,” one user said on Reddit.

Another asked: “Why the f**k is he walking on the middle of the road?”

“This is literally illegal, just what is this bozo doing???” another fan replied.

Fousey has since continued his subathon without error since the clip of him walking on the freeway went viral. To keep up with more news surrounding Fousey, keep it locked to Dexerto.