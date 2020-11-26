 Former Vine star reveals truth behind iconic "Adam" meme - Dexerto
Former Vine star reveals truth behind iconic “Adam” meme

Published: 26/Nov/2020 15:25

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Patrick Perkins

Former Vine star Patrick Perkins has cleared up a myth about an iconic meme years after it first took the internet by storm.

While Vine shuffled its mortal coil in 2016, many of its biggest stars have carried on with short-form comedy on YouTube and now TikTok, including Lele Pons, Liza Koshy, and David Dobrik.

Even now, these short clip compilations still get millions of views on YouTube, and there are still multiple Instagram and Twitter accounts dedicated to them. Several vines have carried on their internet life as memes or gifs and have even been pasted onto merchandise.

The vine in question shows a blonde teenager in glasses blowing a smoke circle using a vape on a desk when the person carrying the camera blows it away. The teen turns to the camera and exasperatedly says “Adam!.”

Adam Perkins and Patrick Perkins Vine stars
Instagram: adam___perkins
Adam and Patrick starred in several iconic vines.

Now the star himself has come onto TikTok to confirm some lore surrounding him and his twin brother, which has baffled thousands who never knew the truth.

Another iconic and highly quotable vine involving one of the twins shows them walking into his bathroom in just a pair of boxers saying: “Hi, welcome to chillis.” In another, one of the twins begs viewers to stop comparing him to Chicken Little.

To most people, they look like the exact same person.

However, Patrick has explained in a viral TikTok that they’re actually identical twins. Patrick was the star of the vape video, while the other twin is Adam and the star of the Chilli’s vine. He also showed a picture of them together “since a lot of people don’t believe that there are actually two of us.”

Patrick also posted the video to Twitter and users were bowled over by the new information. One person wrote, “I feel like a different person for knowing this,” while another added, “world-shattering revelations are sometimes just small clarifications I guess.”

In less than 24 hours, Patrick’s tweet has amassed 4,000 likes and continues to grow, bringing back a sense of nostalgia for many and clearing up a long-standing internet myth.

Entertainment

Dr Disrespect trolls mobile gamers and players take the bait

Published: 26/Nov/2020 12:49

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect mobile gamers
Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect has taken a cheeky swipe at mobile gamers on Twitter, asking how anybody can even consider it to be a “serious” way to play – but players are fighting their corner. 

The Two-Time has had a whirlwind 2020 by all accounts. He’s moved platforms from Twitch to YouTube, and while some might have expected his influence on the gaming world to perhaps decrease in that move – he’s still one of the best at stirring the pot.

Of course, a lot of franchises that made their name on PC and console, like Call of Duty, PUBG, FIFA and Fortnite, have brought their games to iOS and Android.

Though, Doc doesn’t seem to be a fan.

Dr Disrespect takes aim at mobile gamers

dr disrespect nba
Instagram, @drdisrespect
Dr Disrespect has turned into a mainstream symbol of the streaming world, and sure knows how to get people talking.

On November 26, literally out of nowhere in vintage Doc style, he decided to joke about the idea of playing games on mobile.

He said: “I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup….and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing?”

As you might expect, he’s sparked a huge debate in the replies – with some arguing for and against his point of view.

One user, by the name of Yettobegin, said: “Well Dr.D not everyone can afford a good PC setup and that’s why mobile gaming is so popular in southern Asian countries.. Anyways I don’t hear any mobile gamers fighting for validation as a “Gamer”.. If u want to play in mobile and have fun who cares?!”

If you thought that was a strong response, wait until you see this.

Tribe Gaming’s Ferg challenged the self-professed best video gamer in the world to a 1v1 in CoD Mobile, with $100,000 on the line. As of writing, that has not been accepted, but it shows there’s certainly a lot of people out there wanting to prove him wrong.

This was not the only challenge, with Elijah Jackson offering a $10,000 wager of his own.

XSET Juicy, who plays PUBG Mobile competitively, also fired back – saying maybe gaming on mobile is too “difficult” for Doc to handle.

Nothing might come from this or Dr Disrespect actually might take up one of the offers, in a way to shoot down mobile gamers who stand in his way.

No matter what, though, he’s certainly achieved his objective of drumming up some debate. What happens next should be interesting.