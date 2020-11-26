Former Vine star reveals truth behind iconic "Adam" meme - Dexerto

Former Vine star Patrick Perkins has cleared up a myth about an iconic meme years after it first took the internet by storm.

While Vine shuffled its mortal coil in 2016, many of its biggest stars have carried on with short-form comedy on YouTube and now TikTok, including Lele Pons, Liza Koshy, and David Dobrik.

Even now, these short clip compilations still get millions of views on YouTube, and there are still multiple Instagram and Twitter accounts dedicated to them. Several vines have carried on their internet life as memes or gifs and have even been pasted onto merchandise.

The vine in question shows a blonde teenager in glasses blowing a smoke circle using a vape on a desk when the person carrying the camera blows it away. The teen turns to the camera and exasperatedly says “Adam!.”

Now the star himself has come onto TikTok to confirm some lore surrounding him and his twin brother, which has baffled thousands who never knew the truth.

Another iconic and highly quotable vine involving one of the twins shows them walking into his bathroom in just a pair of boxers saying: “Hi, welcome to chillis.” In another, one of the twins begs viewers to stop comparing him to Chicken Little.

To most people, they look like the exact same person.

However, Patrick has explained in a viral TikTok that they’re actually identical twins. Patrick was the star of the vape video, while the other twin is Adam and the star of the Chilli’s vine. He also showed a picture of them together “since a lot of people don’t believe that there are actually two of us.”

Patrick also posted the video to Twitter and users were bowled over by the new information. One person wrote, “I feel like a different person for knowing this,” while another added, “world-shattering revelations are sometimes just small clarifications I guess.”

In less than 24 hours, Patrick’s tweet has amassed 4,000 likes and continues to grow, bringing back a sense of nostalgia for many and clearing up a long-standing internet myth.