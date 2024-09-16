TikTok streamer goes viral for falling asleep after a long day’s work

A TikTok streamer has gone viral after he was called out for falling asleep and snoring during a recent broadcast after a long day’s work.

Streamers get called out for all sorts of shenanigans; however, TrueAlphaSteve found himself going viral on social media after a clip of him falling asleep on TikTok live went viral.

A clip of TrueAlphaSteve’s September 14 TikTok stream was shared on X (formerly Twitter) in which the poster called him out for falling asleep, ”grinding Tekken to 0 viewers.”

Article continues after ad

While the clip is humorous without audio, turning up the volume adds a whole new layer of hilarity, given that Steve can be heard snoring quite loudly.

The initial post containing the clip has drawn hundreds of thousands of viewers, but it’s Steve’s own reply that truly blew up on the platform. He then commented on the initial shout-out, noting how “hilarious” even he found the moment before further joking, “I got tired of losing and had to sleep it off.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The following day, Steve reshared the now-viral clip on his own X account, thanking those who enjoyed the video “for the laughs” while also pointing out that he typically streams after a long day’s work and that he does “have the tendency to doze off”.

Viewers quickly supported Steve, praising his commitment to his streams despite his clearly exhausted state after a long day’s work.

“Good for him, dude’s tired. I respect the grind,” commented one X user. Multiple others called Steve “the goat” for pushing through, while another added, “This is what we call pure determination. A true inspiration.”

Article continues after ad

Streaming while asleep isn’t uncommon, with Twitch’s Kai Cenat still managing to garner more viewership while sleeping than most of his contemporaries when awake and fully present.

While TrueAlphaSteve made no promises that he wouldn’t be dozing off again, he did state that he would “hopefully be awake” the next time he went live.