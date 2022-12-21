Former G2 CEO Carlos responds to backlash for “heavily supporting” Andrew Tate

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Former G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez has responded to backlash after “heavily supporting” Andrew Tate in a tweet.

On September 17, 2022, G2’s former CEO and founder Carlos Rodriguez sparked controversy after being seen celebrating the org’s recent accomplishments alongside Andrew and Tristan Tate.

Shortly after doubling down on his decision to party with the controversial influencers, G2 placed Carlos on eight weeks of unpaid leave. Just five days after the initial backlash began, Ocelote decided to step down as G2’s CEO.

On December 21, Discord screenshots showing Carlos talking about his support for Andrew Tate began making their rounds on Twitter, and he was quick to respond to the backlash.

Carlos responds to backlash over supporting Andrew Tate

In the screenshots, Carlos talks about how he “heavily supports” Andrew Tate and many of his beliefs, and that he is a “good man,” prompting many to show their distaste for his comments in the replies.

However, he quickly responded with a quote retweet, doubling down on his words on Discord. “Can’t cancel me twice b*tch. I’ll say it again louder for the people in the back. [Andrew Tate] is the f*cking man.”

Just hours before his response, he shared in another tweet that he doesn’t see himself returning to G2 Esports, and that “G2 is going to succeed without me at the helm.”

Shortly after he tweeted his response, users took to the replies to share their thoughts.

One user replied: “Stand true to your morals and beliefs, Carlos. Let them cancel you haha, they are your unpaid marketing team.”

“You were never canceled, just exposed. And the industry is better off without you,” another commented.

While a third user said: “You deserve all the bad that comes from this.”