G2 Esports CEO Carlos steps down following Andrew Tate controversy

Following the controversy caused after being spotted with Andrew Tate, G2 Esports founder and CEO Carlos Rodríguez has announced that he’s officially leaving the organization.

Carlos has been with G2 Esports from the beginning, when the organization was still Gamers2. During his time as CEO, G2 has turned into one of the largest organizations in esports.

After his controversial appearance with Andrew Tate, Carlos was initially hit with eight weeks of unpaid leave.

Carlos’ association with Tate led to outcry from fans of the organization, esports personalities, and even members of G2, resulting in Carlos’ suspension and, now, subsequent departure from the company.

Carlos announces he is stepping down from G2

Carlos has revealed that he’ll be leaving G2, the organization he founded, in a video posted to his personal twitter account.

Carlos reflected on his time with G2 Esports over the years. “This is a very hard ending to what has been otherwise been a very meaningful, joyful experience.” He followed by saying that he was taking “full responsibility over everything that went on in the last few days.”

G2 Esports have issued a statement of their own as well.

In the statement, G2 clarified that they “do not support any form of misogyny” and that they are “fully committed to continuing the legacy of G2.”

Carlos’ departure from the organization comes just days after he said he would do “anything to protect this company and my colleagues” in a tweet made in response to the eight weeks of unpaid leave.

This news comes after G2 was reportedly denied a Valorant partnership spot as a result of their CEO’s controversy with Tate.