Bryce Hall cited for battery after punching Las Vegas security guard

TikTok star Bryce Hall has been cited for battery and trespassing after punching a security guard in Las Vegas, Nevada in a video that’s going viral.

Bryce Hall is the self-proclaimed ‘party animal’ of the internet, but one of his wild nights out on the town took a turn that is landing him in legal trouble.

On the night of Friday, January 6, Hall got into a scuffle with a security team outside the XS nightclub at the Wynn in Vegas. The encounter was caught on video, showing Hall decking one of the guards with a punch to his head.

Hall was eventually subdued by several guards, but he could be facing some problems in court after the fact.

Bryce Hall cited for battery for punching security guard in viral video

According to law enforcement, Hall has been cited with two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

A report from TMZ states that the case will be handed to the District Attorney. The outlet also claims that the fight was started when Hall and co. were kicked out of the club after they got invited up to the DJ booth during a performance from Calvin Harris.

This is far from the first time that Hall has had a brush with the law; the TikToker was notably cited during the pandemic due to throwing crowded house parties, violating the Safer LA Health Order and his city’s Party House Ordinance.

He was also arrested prior to the quarantine, notably getting a mugshot after being caught smoking marijuana in Texas during a road trip in May 2022.

Hall has not yet posted a statement regarding his most recent scuffle at the time of writing, leaving fans waiting for his side of the story as the video continues to make the rounds on social media.

