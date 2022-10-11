First Hololive EN and NIJISANJI EN collab confirmed after months of speculation

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

There’s been rampant speculation around where Hololive EN and NIJISANJI EN stand following a number of canceled collaborations between the groups. However the first has finally been confirmed between HOLOSTARS’ Regis Altare and Noctyx’s Alban Knox.

Collaborations are commonplace in the VTubing space. However two groups have never appeared on stream together, and that’s Hololive EN and NIJISANJI EN.

The two agencies and their English-speaking VTubers outwardly support one another on Twitter. Behind closed doors they play games together. However, the line has been drawn at actually collaborating on stream.

While the exact reasons will remain a mystery, rumors can be put to bed after the first stream between Hololive and NIJISANJI’s EN branches has been confirmed ⁠— two years after the former debuted.

The collaboration, penned for Saturday, October 15 at 3PM PT, was confirmed by Regis Altare with a simple tweet: “Hi I’m going to stream Terraria with Alban Knox”.

“It’s here,” Alban Knox replied. “Time for some fun later this week!”

The news was received well by fans from both sides, finally getting a long-awaited collab between NIJISANJI EN and Hololive EN.

It’s not the first time Hololive and NIJISANJI VTubers have collaborated. In fact, it’s a common-enough occurrence in the Japanese space. However, this is the first English-speaking collaboration between the two agencies heralded as titans in the VTubing space.

Previous collaborations between the two arms had been halted at the last minute. Pomu Rainpuff and Takanashi Kiara have both alluded to wanting to collab on stream, while Selen Tatsuki had a rumored stream with Hololive ID’s Kureiji Ollie canceled at the last minute.

The news should put to bed some speculation between the two agencies holding apathy against each other, and it will be a great time as both communities celebrate their growth together in the space across the last couple of years.