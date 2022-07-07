Fedmyster breaks silence after 12-month hiatus: “I got to a point where I couldn’t take it”

Brad Norton . 13 hours ago

Former OfflineTV star Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan has returned to Twitch after a full year away from the internet, explaining how online toxicity grew overwhelming in light of sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

Fedmyster was a key member of OfflineTV during the group’s rise to prominence. That all changed in 2020 as the former content creator was cast out of the crew amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Multiple streamers shared their stories in dealing with Fedmyster, though it was Pokimane’s lengthy document that led to an “admission of guilt” from the controversial personality.

Outside of a single return stream one year removed from his fall from grace, along with a hacking incident just a few months ago, Fedmyster had remained offline since allegations surfaced. Now breaking his silence once again, he returned to the spotlight on July 5 to explain how toxicity across social media forced him away.

“I just wanted to live life as a normal human for a bit,” Fedmyster told those tuned into his surprise comeback stream. Following his lowest moments, the enormous followings of OfflineTV, Pokimane, Yvonnie, and LilyPichu weren’t eager to let him forget.

For some, the influx of hate directed towards him even went “over the line,” as fellow streamer Asmongold argued. It was said toxicity that drove him offline for an extended stretch.

“It got to a point where I couldn’t take it anymore,” he said during his return. “Am I supposed to just stream and not read chat?”

“I just didn’t use the internet for a whole year,” he continued. “There’s a whole a** world out there that’s not just sitting in front of a computer watching Mizkif talk to girls all day.”

When pressed on the obvious topic of his past drama, Fedmyster stressed that he’s “never, ever going to talk about [it]” again. “That sh*t is done with, I’m over it, I’m sure everyone else is over it. No one cares.

“I haven’t made up with anyone. But I wish them the best because we all were family at one point. Although we don’t talk anymore, I don’t forget that.”

Plans for his future online remain unclear, as Fedmyster admitted he might not “stream again anytime soon.” In the meantime, he’s working on “some music projects” on the side to keep afloat.

Signing off with a final remark, he once again owned up to “past mistakes” but argued his actions “never” had “malicious” intent behind them.

“I’m trying to be the best human being I can, that’s all I can say.”