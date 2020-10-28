 FaZe Rug surprised with dream car after girlfriend destroys his G Wagon - Dexerto
FaZe Rug surprised with dream car after girlfriend destroys his G Wagon

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:53

by Daniel Cleary
FaZe Rug in front of Rolls Royce Phantom
FaZe Rug, YouTube

Popular content creator and FaZe Clan member Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis was left stunned after his girlfriend Kaelyn and cousin Anthony “destroyed” his Mercedes G Wagon before surprising him with his dream car, a new Rolls Royce Phantom 8.

Since he first started with Call of Duty trickshot videos, FaZe Rug has gone on to build a massive online following, with over 17 million subscribers following his main channel for his entertaining vlogs.

The YouTuber is best known for his hilarious prank videos, but during his latest upload, he was finally the victim of one of these cruel pranks.

Faze Rug cousin writing on car window
FaZe Rug, YouTube
Rug’s Mercedes G Wagon was “destroyed” during his latest prank video.

In his October 27 video, Rug’s girlfriend Kaelyn and cousin Anthony decided to prank the content creator while he was inside a store, shopping and filming for one of his upcoming food vlogs.

Shortly after he walked into the store, Kaelyn and Anthony went straight for his car in the parking lot, “destroying” the G Wagon by tagging it with different drawings and insults, before hiding nearby to catch his reaction.

After the content creator eventually left the store and realized what had happened, he was devastated by the damage that had been done to his car, “we come out and my car has paint on it, this is actually not okay.”

However, after quickly realizing that the paint on his car could be washed off, Rug went back to his house where a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom 8 was parked in his driveway.

After being surprised by Kaelyn and Anthony, who confirmed they were the ones who vandalized his G Wagon, Rug revealed that the Arctic White Rolls Royce Phantom, which costs $450,000 for a base model at retail, was actually his “dream car.”

Unfortunately for the FaZe star, the excitement from the surprise did not last too long after his girlfriend explained that it was, in fact, a “double prank” and that the new Rolls Royce wasn’t his to keep.

Although he couldn’t keep the car, Rug still remained hopeful about getting a Phantom for himself in the future and revealed that the devastating prank had inspired him to get his revenge.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 28/Oct/2020 10:50 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 10:59

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Update

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 has proven to be quite a lucrative update, with plenty of new cars and even new features on offer. With October 29 bringing about the move to autumn, players have a chance to get their hands on some legendary vehicles and more.

Forza Horizon 4 is still a firm fan favorite in spite of its age, with plenty of new vehicles and challenges available each week. For Series 28 autumn season, the legendary Zenvo TSR-S and Volkswagen I.D. R have taken their place as ‘star’ prizes for playlist completion.

Not only are there two legendary cars up for grabs, but a whole host of other rare, hard-to-find cars are available through the challenge playlist. There are also the usual super wheelspins up for grabs, along with a legendary piece of apparel too.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn cars

Fans of hard-to-find cars will be very happy to see two ‘hero’ cars as the playlist completion bonuses for the autumn season of series 28.

While neither of the cars are completely new to the game in the way the GMC Syclone was for Summer, both of the vehicles up for grabs are extremely hard to get in-game, and disappear almost instantly from the auction house.

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion percentage Car name Car rarity / traits
50% season completion Zenvo TSR-S Legendary, hard-to-find
80% season completion #94 Volkswagen I.D. R Legendary, hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity / traits
Getting Gnarly The Trial 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE Common, hard-to-find
Autumn Games Seasonal playground 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Forza Edition Forza Edition, wheelspin car
Hyperspace Express Season event 2018 Italdesign Zerouno Epic, hard-to-find
One Of Us Season event 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5 Rare, hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn DriveSeries 28 Autumn season has plenty of cars and prizes on offer.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Autumn also brings several new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. Along with the cars above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event name Event type Reward
#MiniMountain Photo challenge Super Wheelspin
Forest Sprite Showcase remix Super Wheelspin
Sylvan Hollow Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed trap) Super Wheelspin
Reservoir Ridge Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger sign) Super Wheelspin
The Orchards Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Tourist Trap Season event [Legendary] Classic race helmet

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Forzathon

Forzathon for the autumn season is centered around the theme “Executive Saloons” and features a number of challenges for drivers of either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 saloons.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn RS4Series 28 Autumn Forzathon revolves around the 2006 Audi RS4 and the 2005 BMW M3.

Series 28 Autumn weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements
Chapter 1 – Executive Saloons Own and drive either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.
Chapter 2 – A Step Ahead Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 3 – Track Day Win three Road Series events in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 4 – Impressive Performance Earn drift or pass skills to collect 3 Showoff Skill combos in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.

Series 28 autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
#1 Stars And Garters Earn 1 star or better at any Speed Trap
#2 Slick Performance Win a Road Circuit event
#3 Gotta Go Fast Earn 3 Speed Skills
#4 Go-Faster Stripes Earn 1 Ultimate Speed Skill
#5 Get Rekt Earn 1 Wreckage Skill
#6 Eye of the Storm Earn 3 Great Drafting Skills
#7 Massive Damage Earn 2 Awesome Wreckage Skills

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

The Forzathon shop for Series 28 Autumn Season is yet to be announced, so be sure to check back for updates.