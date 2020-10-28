FaZe Rug surprised with dream car after girlfriend destroys his G Wagon - Dexerto

Popular content creator and FaZe Clan member Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis was left stunned after his girlfriend Kaelyn and cousin Anthony “destroyed” his Mercedes G Wagon before surprising him with his dream car, a new Rolls Royce Phantom 8.

Since he first started with Call of Duty trickshot videos, FaZe Rug has gone on to build a massive online following, with over 17 million subscribers following his main channel for his entertaining vlogs.

The YouTuber is best known for his hilarious prank videos, but during his latest upload, he was finally the victim of one of these cruel pranks.

In his October 27 video, Rug’s girlfriend Kaelyn and cousin Anthony decided to prank the content creator while he was inside a store, shopping and filming for one of his upcoming food vlogs.

Shortly after he walked into the store, Kaelyn and Anthony went straight for his car in the parking lot, “destroying” the G Wagon by tagging it with different drawings and insults, before hiding nearby to catch his reaction.

After the content creator eventually left the store and realized what had happened, he was devastated by the damage that had been done to his car, “we come out and my car has paint on it, this is actually not okay.”

However, after quickly realizing that the paint on his car could be washed off, Rug went back to his house where a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom 8 was parked in his driveway.

After being surprised by Kaelyn and Anthony, who confirmed they were the ones who vandalized his G Wagon, Rug revealed that the Arctic White Rolls Royce Phantom, which costs $450,000 for a base model at retail, was actually his “dream car.”

Unfortunately for the FaZe star, the excitement from the surprise did not last too long after his girlfriend explained that it was, in fact, a “double prank” and that the new Rolls Royce wasn’t his to keep.

Although he couldn’t keep the car, Rug still remained hopeful about getting a Phantom for himself in the future and revealed that the devastating prank had inspired him to get his revenge.