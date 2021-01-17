 FaZe Rug calls out Stokes Twins for ripping off his YouTube thumbnail - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

FaZe Rug calls out Stokes Twins for ripping off his YouTube thumbnail

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:45

by Joe Craven
FaZe Rug The Stokes Twins
IG: FaZeRug/Imalexstokes

Share

FaZe Rug Stokes Twins youtube

FaZe Clan content creator Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis has hit out at fellow YouTube stars the Stokes Twins, accusing the pair of copying one of his thumbnails. 

FaZe Clan are an organization that has, in the last few years, transcended their roots as a Call of Duty content creation group. They now host collaborations with some of the world’s biggest brands, including Man City and Burger King.

Rug embodies this transcendence better than most. While he has certainly moved away from Call of Duty, he hasn’t lost touch with his audience and regularly entertains them with videos covering a range of topics. With just shy of 18 million subscribers, he is one of the platform’s most popular creators.

Back on January 6, Rug released a video titled ‘Testing Viral TikTok Gadgets’. As you can guess, it saw the 24-year-old trying out gadgets seen on TikTok and trying to recreate the videos that made them famous.

However, controversy arose when, on January 15, the Stokes Twins uploaded an almost identical video to their channel. It is titled “Testing VIRAL TikTok Gadgets To See If They Work!” In the video and its description, the Stokes Twins link FaZe Rug’s original video and thank him for the idea.

However, Rug took issue with their behavior, calling out the near-identical thumbnail used by the Stokes. In fact, the only difference between the two thumbnails was the replacement of Rug on the left-hand side.

“It’s totally cool to do the same idea because I’ve done the same,” the FaZe Clan creator said, “but copying and pasting the thumbnail is where it’s fucked up.. My thumbnail guy spent hours on it just for it to be completely stolen. Crazy”.

As you can see from Rug’s tweet, the two thumbnails do appear to be identical, albeit Rug replaced by one of the twins.

Rug’s frustrations seem justified, especially if a lot of hard work went into its original creation, by his own thumbnail designer.

It is not the first time the Stokes have found themselves in the middle of some controversy, being charged back in August over fake bank robbery pranks. The prank resulted in an Uber driver being held at gunpoint after Orange County officers arrived.

Entertainment

Nessa Barrett hits back at critics after posting photo of her smoking

Published: 17/Jan/2021 12:14

by Georgina Smith
Nessa Barrett poses for a picture in front of the sky
Instagram: nessabarrett

Share

Nessa Barrett TikTok

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has called out critics on her Instagram story after uploading an image of her smoking, with the influencer calling them “soft” and saying she doesn’t care.

18-year-old Nessa Barrett is a hugely popular star on social media app TikTok, with over 13 million followers on the platform alone.

Like many on the app, Nessa is known for her lip-sync and dance content, getting millions of likes and views on just about every video she posts.

The social media star has also proven in the past that she’s not afraid to speak her mind, whether that’s against criticism directed towards her, or in calling out other people.

Nessa Barrett Instagram
Instagram: Nessa Barrett
Nessa Barrett has more than 13 million followers on TikTok

At the start of the new year, she called out people who weren’t obeying health regulations following a divisive influencer vacation to the Bahamas, calling them “selfish.”

However, now the criticism has been directed toward her again after she uploaded a series of pictures with TikToker Cooper Noriega, showing the pair both lighting and smoking cigarettes together.

While the image got over 1 million likes, there were some people in the comments who didn’t agree that the image should have been uploaded publicly, telling Nessa that they feel as though she shouldn’t have uploaded them in the first place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 (@nessabarrett)

“Yikes, promoting cigarette smoking to your young impressionable fans? Do better,” one commenter wrote, others saying simply “don’t smoke” and, “cigs are bad for you.”

Following the outrage from some commenters, Nessa decided to post one of the messages on her Instagram story in order to respond to the backlash and tell people that she wasn’t bothered.

Next to the comment and the image of her and Cooper smoking, she wrote, “you guys are so soft lmao. Stfu because I don’t care.”

Nessa Barrett responds to backlash on Instagram story

Nessa’s response clearly explained where she stands on the subject of the backlash, though it likely wasn’t the response that many wanted to hear. Fans seem to be split down the middle, with many referencing the fact the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was slammed for a similar situation back in August.

Nessa is clearly standing by her new Instagram photos, at least for the time being.