FaZe Rug addresses accusations of “milking” dog’s death for views

YouTube star FaZe Rug has addressed accusations of milking the death of his family dog, Bosley, for views after he published a video and several social posts on the topic.

FaZe Rug is a popular influencer best known for his presence on YouTube, where he boasts over 24 million subscribers and uploads a variety of viral content.

As a member of FaZe Clan, Rug is part of a massive collective of other major creators including the likes of FaZe Banks, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Temperrr, and more.

While he’s usually held in high esteem by his fans, Rug came under scrutiny on November 15 after uploading a YouTube video mourning the loss of his pet dog, Bosley, alongside his family.

X: FaZeRug FaZe Rug mourned the loss of his family’s beloved dog, Bosley, in a series of posts on November 15.

FaZe Rug faces criticism over video mourning death of pet dog

The video, titled ‘rest in peace, bosley,’ showed Rug and his family breaking the news of Bosley’s passing to his fans. During the video, Rug’s family — his mother, father, and brother — openly weep while discussing the subject and remembering their pet’s presence in their lives.

However, Rug wasn’t the only one to make a video about Bosley. His other family members also uploaded videos about the situation on their own channels, resulting in three total videos showing the family grieving the loss of their beloved pet.

While many fans were sympathetic toward Rug in the wake of his loss, some netizens felt he was doing too much and even accused him and his family of “milking” Bosley’s death for views. Still others noticed that he had monetized the video.

“FaZe Rug, no hate or anything especially at this hard time, but why would you monetize a video like this?” one user pointed out on Twitter/X. “I just don’t think it’s right to monetize your dog’s death. Condolences to your family Rug.”

“Faze Rug really wanted to cash in on his dog’s death,” another said. “This is crazy behavior.”

FaZe Rug responds to claims of “milking” dog’s death for views

A day later, Rug addressed the negative reactions to he and his family’s videos in a series of posts on Twitter/X.

“At first we made the one video to break the news, but we all wanted to share our own stories about Bosley for our own channels as well, and wanted the whole family there,” he wrote.

“As I understand why you guys think this is wrong, I also want you guys to understand that this is the first time we’ve ever dealt with something this serious and we just wanted to inform you guys on our own YouTube channels.”

That’s not all; Rug also claimed that he would be “donating every penny” he makes from his videos to Hope for Paws, an animal rescue foundation.

The issue seems to have divided fans, some of whom are on Rug’s side, while others continue to criticize the YouTuber for how he and his family handled the situation.