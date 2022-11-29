FaZe Rug announces Rugrats-themed merch collab with Nickelodeon

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

FaZe Clan star Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis has revealed his very own merchandise collaboration with Nickelodeon, as the social media celeb centers his latest drop around Rugrats.

When it comes to merch collabs in the gaming space, FaZe Clan is often pushing the envelope on what’s possible. Whether it’s high-profile partnerships with the NFL, Nascar, or even DC, to unique offerings with renowned artists like Takashi Murakami, there’s always something for fans to be excited about.

Now, FaZe Rug has revealed his very own collaboration on the way. Rather than a broad, company-wide collab, this is a smaller deal, just with Rug’s own merchandise in focus. Though the partnership comes with yet another major entertainment brand as the content creator teams up with Nickelodeon.

FaZe Rug collabs with Rugrats in new merch collection

Together, FaZe Rug and Nickelodeon are launching ‘The Galavers,’ a limited-time merch drop focusing on Rugrats, the iconic 90s cartoon.

“Rugrats was a huge part of my childhood, being home with my family watching episode after episode which ultimately played a role in the development of my personal brand. My fans call themselves Rugrats for a reason,” FaZe Rug said of his latest collab.

“We designed this collection to resemble my adventures with the Rugrats as we explore The Galaverse in our own imaginations. A total dream come true for myself and Rugrats fans everywhere.”

The Galaverse mech drop is set to go live on Thursday, December 1 at 12PM PT. Fans will have a limited-time to grab their desired items from the collaboration before stock runs out.

While specifics are yet to be revealed, we do know to expect unique shirts, hoodies, and mousepads at the very least. Though given the scope of most merch collabs in the space these days, it’s safe to expect a few extra goodies along with that initial batch. Prices are also under wraps for the time being, so there’s no indication of what to expect just yet.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as further details emerge on the FaZe Rug x Rugrats merch drop.