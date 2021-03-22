FaZe Jarvis slammed for using "chubby" Addison Rae photo in his YouTube video - Dexerto

FaZe Jarvis has come under fire after photoshopping TikTok star Addison Rae to look “chubby” for a YouTube video.

FaZe Jarvis is a popular YouTuber and member of FaZe Clan who often uploads prank videos or sets his friends bizarre challenges to earn money. More recently he’s joined team YouTube in a boxing card against TikTokers headed up by Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall.

However, it appears as though his attempt to knock down TikTokers is not just confined to the boxing ring.

In his latest video, Jarvis asked his pals to “Guess the chubby TikToker for $1,000,” giving them a stack of cash for each one they got correct.

FaZe Jarvis causes a stir with Addison Rae photoshop

For this challenge, he appears to have photoshopped several high-profile names.

These include the D’Amelio sisters, Bella Poarch, Tayler Holder, Chase Hudson, James Charles, Avani Gregg, Kristen Hancher, Loren Gray, Noah Beck, Larray, Jacob Sartorius, and Zach King.

Fans react

The challenge also included two heavily edited images of Addison Rae, one of which he used in his thumbnail. This has caused a huge backlash on Twitter, with hundreds of users making their disappointment known.

One person wrote: “I hate FaZe Jarvis, why is he so disrespectful? Addison is beautiful, I don’t know why people think she’s ‘chubby’ and if she was why do people care?”

Another person shared the image of the thumbnail and wrote: “I saw some parts of the video and it is disgusting asf. What the actual hell is this? FaZe Jarvis really needs to f**kin stop. This is disgusting ew.”

FaZe Jarvis makes change

However, since FaZe Jarvis’ video was first released, YouTuber DefNoodles noticed that he had altered the thumbnail to make Addison appear slightly more like the original picture, although still with some editing.

Addison Rae in particular has faced issues of body-shaming online in the past and has even had to speak out on the topic, asking fans and TikTokers to be kinder, and explaining that the comments had taken a toll on her self esteem.

She wrote: “It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp calling me ‘a whale’ and saying ‘she’s fat now,’ and I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!”