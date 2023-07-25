FaZe Clan’s Bronny James hospitalized following cardiac arrest

FaZe Clan’s Bronny James has been hospitalized after suffering from cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on July 24.

Since joining FaZe Clan back in 2020, LeBron James’ son Bronny James has become quite popular across the internet.

He’s also been taking after his famous father, honing his basketball skills by playing college basketball for the University of Southern California.

On July 24, Bronny was rushed to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on USC’s campus.

Bronny rushed to hospital following cardiac arrest

According to a comment given to TMZ, Bronny was treated by USC medical staff before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU,” they said, updating fans on his current health.

The spokesperson for the James family also said that they will further update the media when there is more information available.

The full statement reads: “Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

We’ll be sure to update you as more information surrounding Bronny’s condition becomes available to the public.