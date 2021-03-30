Fans pay tribute after TikTok star Rochelle Hager dies in car accident - Dexerto

TikTok star Rochelle Hagar, known on the app as roeurboat3, has tragically passed away aged 31 following a car accident.

According to local news sources, Rochelle, who preferred to go by Roe, died on March 29 after her car was hit by a falling tree in strong winds. Her fiancé Brittanie Lynn broke the news to their fans on TikTok.

Brittanie posted a compilation of some of her favorite photos of the couple together and wrote, “I lost the love of my life today. Thank you for being my everything and thank you, everyone, for your support. Rest easy my love,” alongside the caption “Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever.”

Advertisement

In another TikTok posted by Brittanie, she wrote “Who knew forever would end so soon. How do I live without you in my life?”

Roe was a TikTok star from Waterville, Maine with more than 100,000 followers who posted frequently and was loved by many for her fun videos, and for her vocal contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

Many fans were invested in her and Brittanie’s relationship, even coining the couple name ‘Broe’ which was used on their merchandise sold on Etsy. The pair became engaged in December 2020.

According to reports, the tree landed on the driver’s side of the vehicle, and that Hager died from her injuries before responders reached the scene.

Advertisement

Fans pay tribute

TikTokers have offered their unending support and love after hearing the news, including TikToker Melissa Núñez, known as @beastmodeart, who created a colorful abstract canvas in her memory, describing her as having a “bright personality” who “Touched all our hearts.”

Others left their condolences underneath Rochelle’s most recent TikToks and on Brittanie’s page. One user wrote “In absolute disbelief. How could someone so full of life be gone from this world so quickly? Your light and love will be missed!”

Another user wrote “You two were my favorite TikTok couple. I’m so sorry for what happened. Roe will forever be with you.”

Advertisement

Fans continue to flood both Roe and Brittanie’s TikTok accounts with warmth and love after hearing the news.