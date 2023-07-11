Fans freak out after Kim Kardashian finds “ghost” of woman lurking in her window

Kim Kardashian revealed that, as she went through her photos, she found a picture of what fans are claiming to be a “ghost” in her window.

Someone call the Ghostbusters, because beauty mogul and SKMS co-founder, Kim Kardashian, recently scrolled through her camera log to find something very eerie.

As Kardashian posed in a pink bodycon dress, the supposed “ghost” of a woman appeared over her right shoulder.

A week after taking the mirror selfie, Kardashian found the photo and shared it on her Instagram.

Instagram: kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian said she’s “freaking out” over a shadow of a woman in her window

After discovering that the picture seemed to include the shadow of an older woman, whether haunted or not, Kardashian took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the happenstance, saying, “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone, and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window.”

Fans of Kardashian then responded with various opinions of what the shadow may be. Some supported Kardashian, saying, “The Victorian bonnet! This is [a surprised face emoji].”

Others, however, slammed the A-lister by saying she made it up and photoshopped the figure in. Many also said it was for publicity, saying, “So who photoshopped this to give you some more headlines?”

This instance comes after the Dolce & Gabbana feud between Kim and her sister Kourtney aired itself out to the media, as Kourtney blamed Kim for copying her outfit ideas from the couture designer. This resulted in another commenter saying, “It’s just Kourtney.”

Although Kim has yet to speak on the freaky occurrence in her photo since initially posting it, fans of Kardashian’s are able to “keep up with” her on The Kardashians every Thursday night on Hulu, where she could possibly speak out about the incident.

Could it be the ghost of Kardashian’s TikTok past? Check out our latest news on what happened to Kim and daughter North’s TikTok account when it was “mysteriously” banned.