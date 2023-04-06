Kim Kardashian and North’s TikTok account mysteriously banned

Kim Kardashian and daughter North’s joint TikTok account has been banned, leaving fans confused and looking for answers.

Kim Kardashian is more than a reality TV star. The A-list celebrity also boasts a major presence on social media sites like Instagram, where she’s garnered a whopping 351 million followers.

She also has a TikTok account with her daughter, North, where the two post short clips together to the tune of 15 million fans.

However, this account has been a major point of contention in the past, with dad Kanye West notably rallying against his daughter having a presence on the popular app.

The mom and daughter duo also came under fire last month after North cosplayed as rapper Ice Spice in a series of now-deleted videos following a hangout with ‘The Boy’s a Liar’ singer.

Kim and North’s TikTok account banned and no one knows why

Now, the pair’s account has mysteriously disappeared. On April 6, outlets quickly confirmed that their profile has been banned — and no one knows why.

A search for the account doesn’t show up on TikTok, and clicking on the Google search result shows that the site “Can’t find this account.” The mobile app shows that the account has been banned.

Luckily, it looks like Kim Kardashian’s official account is still instated on the app — although she hasn’t yet provided an explanation for why she and her daughter’s profile has suddenly gone dark.

This isn’t the first time a major TikToker’s account has suddenly been banned without explanation; in 2022, a slew of TikTok royalty saw their profiles get ‘perma-banned’ from the app, including the likes of Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and even Bella Poarch.

Luckily, their accounts were quickly reinstated, and the glitch has since been largely forgotten — although, at the time, fans were definitely not happy about the issue.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Kim and North’s now-banned TikTok account right here on Dexerto.