Kim Kardashian responds to TikTok accusations of photoshopping niece Stormi

TV personality Kim Kardashian is opening up about past claims from a TikToker that accused her of photoshopping over her niece, Stormi, with a photo of her other niece, True.

Kim Kardashian recently responded to accusations of photoshopping boyfriend Pete Davidson’s face after fans felt his nose and jawline were just a little too perfect.

Kim says that his jawline was “snatched to the point you guys thought I photoshopped it,” and asked “How do you photoshop a live photo?”

However, she did have a confession to make regarding past photoshopping claims that a TikToker brought up several months ago.

In late 2021, Kim posted a photoshoot of her daughter, Chicago, at Disneyland alongside sister Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True. However, TikToker ‘maiachondrialmembrane’ pointed out that it seemed like Kim had pasted niece True’s face on top of another one of the Kardashian kids — Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.

Fans were quick to notice this apparent photoshop and called out the media mogul on Instagram… and months later, she’s finally opening up about it.

After discussing the Pete Davidson photoshop scandal, she admitted to pasting True’s face over Stormi’s, saying that Kylie had initially not wanted the photos of Stormi posted online.

“Ugh, this one needs some serious explaining,” she began. “Okay okay, so you guys know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!”

“The original pics were Stormi! However I asked Kylie if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting them at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

Kim went on to say that she “didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time” and thanked True for “taking one for the team.”

Thus far, the internet’s response seems to be fairly critical of the photoshop scandal — although this is hardly the first time their photo editing proclivities have come under fire.

This news comes after Kim finally launched her very own solo TikTok account just a day prior, which has already racked up 3.1 million followers.