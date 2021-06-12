F1 driver Pierre Gasly's gaming setup is out of this world - Dexerto

It’s a well-known fact that most of the younger Formula 1 drivers are avid gamers. After all, race simulators are an important part of their training regime. However, Pierre Gasly might be the biggest gamer of them all — at least if his insane gaming setup is anything to go by.

Like all masters of their craft, Formula 1 drivers need to dedicate a lot of time and effort to hone their skills and stay sharp week-in, week-out. Fortunately, racing simulators have proven to be a powerful low-risk tool to assist the younger generation with their training and development.

But that’s not the only reason why do it. They like to have a bit of fun, too.

Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lando Norris all stream on Twitch from time to time. They’re also huge fans of esports racing in general. Lando even has his own esports organization.

However, Pierre Gasly is passionate about gaming too. Although he might not have as big of a following as them on Twitch, it seems like he might have the best gaming setup thanks to an insane race simulator created by RS Simulation.

Gasly’s personal racing simulator was fully customized to match the design of the helmet he was wearing when he won Monza 2020. It has shades of white and navy mixed with orange and even includes his car number.

In terms of features, it has three panels, a carbon Formula 1 steering wheel, real racing pedals, a carbon racing seat, and a force feedback motor, all connected on a tubular steel frame.

To top it off, it’s surrounded by a ring of neon lights to add a sense of atmosphere.

RS Simulation has designed racing simulators for other drivers, including Nico Hulkenberg, Nico Rosberg, and Romain Grosjean. They all look incredible, too.

However, there’s no denying that Gasly’s gaming setup is the most unique. And considering he just finished in third place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it seems like he’s been putting it to good use.