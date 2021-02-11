Logo
F1 driver Lando Norris wants to add Call of Duty League team to his Quadrant esports org

11/Feb/2021 1:01

by Tanner Pierce
Star Formula One driver Lando Norris said in a recent interview that he wants his new esports organization Quandrant to include teams for individual games, including one for Call of Duty in the CDL, sometime in the near future.

After officially getting fully invested in the esports industry with the launch of his organization Quadrant a few months back, it now seems like F1 superstar Lando Norris is looking to go a bit deeper with the company.

In a recent Q&A video uploaded to the Quadrant YouTube channel, Norris was asked by a fan what his “ultimate goal” is for his esports organization. The founder responded by saying he wants to expand Quadrant, including the addition of teams for games like CoD and Rocket League.

“My ultimate dream with Quadrant is to grow it a lot and become a much bigger esports team” he said. “And grow it from where we are now, not just to have content creators, but to have teams in CDL, so Call of Duty, in Rocket League, in different games.”

(Clip starts at 12:34 for mobile users)

Norris’ proclamation of wanting a Call of Duty League franchise is a bold one, considering that it would most assuredly cost him tens of millions of dollars on top of how difficult it can be to secure a spot.

He did not discuss any other specifics about his plan, so this could be something for way later down the line. In addition to securing the funds, he’d obviously also have to wait until the CDL is looking to expand from its current field of 12 franchises.

Of course, he could always go the route of a non-pro team in the meantime, one that competes in the CDL’s amateur Challengers division. That would still be a pretty big deal; Challengers provides a lot of excitement and intense competition, along with some hefty prize pools.

The 2021 CDL season is set to kick off on February 11, 2021.

Norris’ interest in CoD isn’t a big surprise. He has ties to one of the esport’s biggest stars, Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, not to mention that a member of his Quadrant staff, ‘Riabish,’ is a self-proclaimed “Call of Duty Queen.”

As an avid gamer and streamer on Twitch, he’s probably seen and understands the presence that CoD has in the gaming world, and with the CDL on the up and up, it makes sense for him to want to expand in that direction.

Warzone player finds unreleased automatic pistol that looks overpowered

Published: 11/Feb/2021 0:57

by Albert Petrosyan
A yet-to-be-released pistol called the Sykov has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Plunder mode, and while we don’t know if it’s coming in Season 2 or later, the weapon looks very powerful from what we’ve seen so far.

Imagine a player’s surprise when they call in a Weapon Drop field upgrade only to receive a brand new weapon that’s not even supposed to be in the game yet.

That’s exactly what happened to Reddit user ‘RestlessGoats,’ who was toiling around in Plunder when he suddenly came across the Sykov, a new pistol that’s been previously leaked but not officially announced or released yet.

Of course, as is the case with almost all of the guns that come as ground loot or in Weapon Drops, the pistol was a specific Blueprint for the Sykov, one that’s automatic and comes with 12-round mags.

I was able to get access to the new unreleased Sykov blueprint using weapon drops in Plunder from CODWarzone

Even though the gameplay clip is not that long, you don’t need to watch much to see that the Sykov, at least in the build shown in the video, is quite overpowered.

For one, there are no fully automatic pistols in Warzone – the Diamatti is the only one that has a comparable fire rate. Furthermore, if the handgun has an ammunition attachment that offers extended magazines, then a larger clip size could make it even more potent.

“Full auto, 27 rounds and maybe akimbo, I can already hear the moans…” one user remarked. It’s true – if the Sykov does have a dual-wield Akimbo attachment, then it could be the next handgun to assert its dominance in Verdansk, following the footsteps of the .357 magnum, Reneti, and Diamatti.

The implications of this weapon being added are pretty major considering that players will be able to run it as a secondary without needing Overkill, which opens the door for Ghost to be in their primary loadout.

Unreleased Sykov pistol in Warzone.
Infinity Ward
Could the Sykov be the next dominant pistol in Warzone?

As mentioned above, this is not the first time we’ve heard of the Sykov. During December, data-miners uncovered the pistol in the Modern Warfare game files and leaked images of it along with some gameplay.

However, this is the first time we’ve seen this particular blueprint in action, not to mention the previously leaked gameplay was in a custom multiplayer game on Rust, not in a Warzone public match.

And yes, this weapon is coming through the Modern Warfare pipeline, not Black Ops Cold War. It’s not exactly clear how Infinity Ward plan on handling new MW content following the launch of Cold War, so we don’t know when the Sykov will be released.

In fact, there was no evidence that new MW guns would be added in Warzone following its integration with BOCW, but the fact that the Sykov’s been found in the battle royale after being leaked in multiplayer means that the trend will continue.