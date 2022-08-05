Ethan Klein apologizes to Tana Mongeau for comparing her to a Twinkie in body-shaming video

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein offered an apology to social media star Tana Mongeau over a years-old video where the YouTuber compared her body to a Twinkie.

On August 4, Ethan Klein hosted a star-studded episode of the H3 podcast joined by co-host Mike Majlak, Jeff Wittek, and Tana Mongeau.

The episode, titled ‘BFFFFs’, was planned as an airing of grievances between the group of influencers and Ethan, who has had public encounters with each of the social media stars without ever actually meeting in person.

During the taping of the three-hour podcast, Ethan called out Majlak for his promotion of the DinkDoink cryptocurrency, as well as offering an apology to Tana for comments he made about her in a video on the H3H3 channel.

YouTube: H3 Podcast The H3 podcast has over 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ethan Klein apologizes to Tana Mongeau over Twinkie comparison

Klein pulled up his Instagram vs. Reality video, posted back in May 2019, where he compared influencers’ posts online versus what they actually look like in real life.

In the video, Klein compares a picture of Tana’s actual body to a Twinkie. As it played in the background he offered multiple apologies to Tana for the comments, who couldn’t bare to watch the video.

Tana said, “Since then, I’ve hit the gym a lot and I Facetune a lot less.” Ethan then offered a further apology, “Sitting here across from you, I do want you to know that there’s nothing wrong with this body and you’re beautiful.”

He continued, “I would never make fun of a woman’s appearance like this (now), and I’m very sorry.”

Mongeau also claimed she considered coming into the podcast studio in a bikini, but ultimately decided against it. She also said that prior to coming into the interview she believed Ethan “hated” her, which he strongly denied.

The beef between the two influencers is seemingly squashed as the pair made amends after the apology.