Esfand reveals plan to stream NFL on Twitch after landing big deal

Twitch streamer Esfand has announced a new deal with the National Football League to stream Thursday Night Football games live each week.

The NFL is officially coming to Twitch. After three years of negotiations, Esfand of the OTK Network has landed an agreement with the NFL to gain the rights to stream Thursday Night Football games.

Although some of the details regarding the deal are not fully available, the news is a huge deal for the streamer who is one of the NFL’s biggest supporters on all of Twitch.

Esfand’s NFL Twitch streaming deal

During a Twitch stream on October 5, Esfand announced the deal he’s struck with the NFL and provided some insight into what his schedule will be like moving forward.

“I got the Thursday Night Football deal. So, I didn’t say that yet… every Thursday, we’re gonna be doing the Thursday Night Football deal. Yeah, so it’s finally happening after three years. Yes, for real,” he said.

The deal comes as a shock as it will have been difficult to get the rights to live view the games in negotiations with the league. Esfand clarified his new schedule, saying he’ll be doing his football show Let’s Go! Football with Twitch on Tuesdays. Then, Thursdays will be streaming Madden 22 into watching the Thursday NFL game of the week.

In regards to region lock for viewers in varying locations, the Twitch star said, “I don’t know what all the details are, it might be.”

Esfand’s Twitch page is heavily dedicated to playing Madden and talking about the NFL, and gaining the rights to stream each Thursday Night game is a humongous get for the streamer. The first scheduled Thursday Night broadcast is set for October 7, with the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks.