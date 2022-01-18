Envy Gaming sign VTuber CodeMiko as content creator

Envy Gaming have signed popular VTuber CodeMiko to their Creator Team. This will bring the innovative streamer’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and their 1-plus million followers, under the Envy umbrella.

Envy Gaming are continuing to make moves in the gaming, esports, and content creation spaces. In the past few months alone, the organization merged with OpTic Gaming and took over management of Esports Stadium Arlington.

Now, they’re bringing on CodeMiko to continue growing their Creator Team – one which has already been built with streamers like JustaMinx and the Botez sisters.

Unlike these other partnerships, CodeMiko is a step in a different, more meta direction. A motion-captured digital avatar designed and operated by the ever-mysterious “Technician,” Miko is one of the most popular VTubers around.

Envy Gaming sign CodeMiko and ‘enter the metaverse’

Ask and you shall receive. 💊 Welcome to the real world, @thecodemiko. pic.twitter.com/wucqjJe6Z2 — ENVY (@Envy) January 18, 2022

Envy announced their signing with a video showing Miko and the Technician entering the real world and joining the aforementioned JustaMinx and Botez sisters.

In a press release, Envy explained that they have now “entered the metaverse.” Speaking of the partnership, Envy’s Chief Content Officer Andrew Peterman discussed just how forward-looking Miko’s work is:

“We’re inspired by what CodeMiko has built – both technically and how she connects with her community. VTubing is only going to continue to grow, and we’re thrilled to have Miko join Envy to bring us further into her world.”

I JOINED ENVY AND I'M COMING FOR YOU F* IN REAL LIFE. https://t.co/UJkAvYQoVB — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 18, 2022

As far as CodeMiko’s response to the announcement? She just hit Twitter with some caps-locked excitement and an assurance that is “COMING FOR YOU F* IN REAL LIFE.”

It remains unclear whether or not that means more television-on-suited-man’s-head content.