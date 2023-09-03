CDawgVA immediately drops out of Creator League due to blockchain concerns

The Creator League has come under fire due to its connection to blockchain technology, and CDawgVA has chosen to pull out of the league less than 24 hours after it was announced, calling his involvement a “f*** up”.

CDawgVA, also known as Connor, has not-so-quietly become one of the biggest names on Twitch. His prowess as a voice actor and larger-than-life personality on stream have garnered him a massive following across multiple platforms.

So, it’s no surprise that he was invited to be one of 8 captains involved in the Creator League, a content-creator focused competitive gaming circuit that features creators duking it out to prove who’s the best across multiple titles.

However, upon hearing that the Creator Pass was fueled by blockchain technology, CDawgVA dropped out of the league almost immediately citing concerns about NFTs and the cryptocurrency platform powering the event.

CDawgVA calls joining Creator League an “embarrassing f*** up”

Though esports have had their ups and downs in recent years, creator-run orgs have been on an upward trend as of late. Content creators seem to be a surefire way to get eyes on esports, even if the creators themselves aren’t taking to the stage.

The Creator League, meanwhile, set out to create a sort of esports circuit that sees the creators themselves competing and getting more involved in the competition itself.

However, concerns from the community were raised when they saw the Creator League pass was associated with Mynt, a company that’s partnered with exchange platform Coinflow.

Additionally, one part of Mynt’s frequently asked questions tab caught some users off guard. Under the question, “Can I change my Creator League pass to another community?”, this was their answer:

“Users can only own a Creator’s Community Pass for one Creator and be a part of one Community at a time. However, you can purchase as many passes as you’d like for the same Creator’s Community.”

Considering giveaways are a key part of the marketing around the event, this has rubbed many the wrong way.

As a result of hearing about those involved with operating the event and the involvement of blockchain technology, CDawgVA has chosen to bow out.

Connor claimed that he “was not told or made aware at any point that there was a Blockchain technology and was only made aware of that information when the event went life.” He went on to explain that, if he was fully aware of what he was getting into, he never would have joined the event in the first place.

He continued, “It’s an embarrassing f*** up on my part to agree to promote this to my audience. I’m sorry.”

At the time of writing, Connor is still featured on the Creator League site as a creator whose pass can be purchased. It’s as of yet unclear whether or not he’ll be fully removed from the program and how the Creator League will be affected going forward.