FGC legend SonicFox leaves Evil Geniuses without a new destination

SonicFox is widely regarded as one of the best fighting game players of all time.

Dominique ‘SonicFox’ McLean is back on the market as the Fighting Game player announced that he has left Evil Geniuses and does not have a new destination lined up.

Fight Game legend SonicFox announced on social media on October 12 that they parted ways with Evil Geniuses and is looking for a new esports organization to represent. This will be the first time since 2020 that the FGC player will be orgless.

SonicFox joined Echo Fox in 2017 and competed under that brand until 2020. The player wasn’t without representation for long, however, less than a month later SonicFox signed on with EG.

Since signing on with EG, SonicFox has maintained their top-level status and has arguably cemented their name as a legend in the FGC. Under EG, he has won multiple tournaments across titles such as Skullgirls, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11 and Street Fighter 6.

“Shoot your shots,” SonicFox said in their announcement post.

SonicFox back on the market after EG exit

The esports market around fighting games has changed a lot since SonicFox was last without an organization. The industry has faced an economic downturn that has caused multiple orgs to go under and many to downsize their operations.

Before the negative economic headwinds hit, SonicFox would have been a perfect candidate to sign with Counter Logic Gaming, who were signing many fighting game players, mainly in Super Smash Bros. titles.

As for esports organizations that have the capacity to potentially sign the multi-title talent at the moment, Luminosity seems to be a strong option. The org has recently signed multiple Super Smash Bros. players and has raised its presence in the fighting game community.

However, SonicFox isn’t going to make a decision anytime soon as the player posted after the initial announcement that he is going to wait “a week or two” before he decides who to “settle down with.”

“It’s been like 5-6 years since I’ve really gotten to explore all my options after all!” they said.