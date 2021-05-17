JustaMinx joins Envy as content creator - Dexerto

Twitch streamer JustaMinx is joining Envy’s team of content creators, according to a new announcement from the team.

In recent years we’ve seen all kinds of content creators signed to esports organizations as theyattempt to extend their reach outside the realm of pure esports.

On Monday, May 17, Envy announced they had signed Irish Twitch streamer JustaMinx to join the brand’s growing roster of influencers.

Minx has been streaming on Twitch since 2016 and has well over a million subs. A longtime Overwatch fan, she said she was thrilled be joining Envy after watching the Dallas Fuel in the OWL.

Advertisement

“I remember, like, I tried to make my own little Overwatch team – I was like, ‘I wanna join a team,’ but I was like ‘no way, I’m not good at the game,'” she recalled in Envy’s announcement. “And now, shoutout Envy, for going into other areas where you don’t have to be good at video games and welcoming people like me.”

Read More: Vitaly returns to YouTube after a year off and nobody noticed

In addition to joining Envy, Minx also revealed she’d be moving to Austin, Texas where the organization is based, in order to churn out the content with her fellow creators.

“The Botez sisters, they are some of my favorite people on Twitch and in general,” she added about her fellow Envy creators. “So the fact that I get to, you know, soon move over and live in the same state at them, and be able to collab and work together.”

Advertisement

Envy appears to be wasting no time with JustaMinx branding opportunities either, and the streamer revealed a brand new “Envy flask” sent to her by the org during her first broadcast after the news broke.

“What does every Irish person need to tolerate the Americans?” Minx joked as she held up the chrome, coffin-shaped vessel. “A secret, hidden flask!”

Flask in hand, ready to take on the Yankees, we can’t wait to see what kind of content Envy comes up with with Minx now on the payroll.