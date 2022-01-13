Envy Gaming takes over management of Esports Stadium Arlington

Envy Gaming — the parent company of Envy, OpTic Gaming, Dallas Fuel, and OpTic Texas — have agreed to acquire the operating contract for the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas.

Esports parent company Envy Gaming have been in growth mode following their $40m investment led by media company Gray Television back in March 2021.

From entering new competitive gaming titles to making acquisitions, it’s clear that they’re not slowing down as they kick-off their 2022 season. Now, they’ve added one of the United States’ first and biggest esports venues to their list of responsibilities.

They’ve now closed on an agreement with Esports Venues LLC, a group that was previously owned by Texas Rangers and Infinite Esports & Entertainment co-owner Neil Leibman, that will see them take over operations for the venue.

Their first act while managing the Esports Stadium Arlington is hosting the inaugural Call of Duty League event in 2022. The CDL Kickoff Classic will take place on January 21-23.

In a sense, the stadium has now returned to its original owners. Envy acquired OpTic Gaming in November 2021, and it was Infinite Esports & Entertainment, the former parent company of OpTic, who initially established the venue.

When Infinite disbanded, with OpTic changing hands to Immortals Gaming Club, NGAGE Esports went independent and continued to operate the stadium until December 2020 when new management took over. Now Envy Gaming, who own OpTic Gaming, are in control.

Esports Stadium Arlington 🤝 Envy DFW’s home for live esports is under new management. pic.twitter.com/Wlegt1fQTX — ENVY (@Envy) January 13, 2022

“Esports Stadium Arlington is without a doubt the best venue in North America right now for any publisher or league considering an esports event with spectators,” said Envy president and COO Geoff Moore. “Keeping Esports Stadium Arlington operating at a high level is a natural extension of what we strive for at Envy Gaming: We want to give all people that love gaming the opportunity to enjoy amazing competitions in a social environment.”

“Live events, and the reactions they generate from the players and audiences, create a unique experience for both the attending fans and anyone watching the broadcast. The beauty of Esports Stadium Arlington is that this valuable experience can be created very efficiently.”