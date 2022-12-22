Elon Musk responds to MrBeast’s request to become next Twitter CEO

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Elon Musk responded to MrBeast just minutes after the YouTuber asked if he could become the new Twitter CEO.

After posting a poll on December 18 asking if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk confirmed that it will happen as soon as he finds a suitable replacement.

Since then, many have attempted to step up to the plate including Myspace founder and former CEO Tom Anderson.

The latest to throw their hat into the ring is YouTube king Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, and Elon Musk has already shared his thoughts on it.

Elon Musk responds to MrBeast wanting to take over Twitter

MrBeast threw his hat into the Twitter CEO ring with a tweet on December 22. “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” he asked.

Article continues after ad

It quickly went viral with hundreds of thousands of interactions and Elon Musk has already shared his thoughts.

“It’s not out of the question,” he responded.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans of the YouTuber and other high-profile accounts responded to MrBeast’s idea as well.

“Buy it and then give it away. I can see the video now, holy sh*t,” said TimTheTatman.

YouTuber Airrack also replied: “Vouch.”

“Probably not a horrible idea, to be honest,” another user replied.

All of this comes just days after Elon revealed he was going to step away from being the Twitter CEO after a poll on the site revealed over 50% of voters no longer wanted him to lead the site.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast isn’t the first influencer to pitch himself as the next platform boss either. Popular Twitch streamer Trainwreck wants to take over and invest money into Twitter — although Hasan was quick to mock his idea.