Elon Musk confirms he’ll quit as Twitter CEO, but there’s a big catch

Elon Musk’s reign of Twitter is seemingly coming to an end, with Musk all but confirming he will be quitting as the CEO of platform. However, Musk has promised that he will step down as CEO – and what he plans to do afterward – only if a specific requirement is met.

The discourse on social media app Twitter – following Musk’s purchasing of the company and appointment as CEO – has been largely centered on whether or not he should continue leading the platform. On December 19, Musk created a poll, asking Twitter users directly to vote for whether or not they want him to remain as CEO.

After garnering over 17 million votes in 24 hours, the poll’s final tally had 57.5% wanting Musk out as the CEO of Twitter. Following this, he has now come out and said that he will agree to the terms of the poll. However, his confirmation does come with a major caveat.

Elon Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk then added that if and when he is replaced as Twitter CEO, he will “just run the software & servers teams.”

Since taking over, Musk wasted no time in changing up the social media platform. From changing up the verification system to major changes within the Twitter workplace, the landscape of the platform has been completely reworked. And with a new CEO appointment seemingly on the horizon, time will tell what the future of Twitter looks like. Elon Musk is yet to comment further what his quitting of Twitter will look like and what the timeframe for this move will be.

