Elon Musk & MrBeast trade anime recommendations and the internet is loving it

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and YouTube star MrBeast have gotten into the unexpected topic of anime recommendations, prompting the internet to chime in with their two cents on the best shows.

Elon Musk is no stranger to memeing on the internet. His status as a tech giant has apparently no bearing on his ability to joke with the best of the internet’s comedians on Twitter.

That being said, Musk also happens to rub elbows with some of social media’s biggest personalities, including the likes of PewDiePie, Corrina Kopf, and David Dobrik.

More recently, Musk sparked rumors of being involved in the anime-style, open-world adventure RPG Genshin Impact, after the game’s developers set up a viral campaign to put him in the title.

Elon Musk gives a fan his favorite anime recommendations

Musk even responded to the situation, claiming that he “couldn’t wait” to be in the game. But this topic soon moved over to anime, thanks to one commenter who asked the Tesla Motors CEO to recommend some shows for beginners.

True to form, Musk immediately shelled out a slew of shows listing off hit series like Death Note, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Ghost in the Shell, along with Ghibli classics like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. It seems that he’s also a fan of Full Metal Alchemist and the tear-jerking movie Your Name.

Death Note, Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Full Metal Alchemist, Your Name — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

MrBeast gives his favorite anime recommendations

In a completely unexpected turn of events, MrBeast chimed in with his own favorite series. According to the YouTuber, the best shows for anime newbies are Attack on Titan, Hunter X Hunter, The Promised Neverland, Overlord, Darling in the Franxx, and Akame Ga Kill — all high-stakes, action-packed series that are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Attack on titan, Hunter X Hunter, Promised neverland, Overlord, Darling in the franx, Akame Ga Kill — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 14, 2021

Musk even gave his official verdict on the debate between who is the better Death Note character between Light or L. As it turns out, it sounds like Musk is decidedly a fan of the series’ resident sweet-toothed genius.

Of course, this prompted a massive debate in the replies, with fans judging as to whether or not the two celebs’ recommendations were worth their salt. Thus far, it seems like the general consensus is solid… although everyone has their own (totally valid) opinions.

For now, it looks like the Demon Slayer movie is taking the anime world by storm, with the upcoming My Hero Academia movie set to release in theaters later this month.