Elon Musk believes Twitter having PvP game modes “makes sense”

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the Tesla inventor believes the social media platform could introduce a variety of PvP modes – with a twist.

On October 27, Elon Musk concluded his mission to acquire the social media platform Twitter. Beginning on April 14, Musk’s acquisition of the site signals a vastly different era for users.

Amid rumors the business magnate had reinstated Kanye West’s account, Musk has promised to bring an array of “significant improvements.”

One of these could be the introduction of PvP game modes between users.

Elon Musk eager to introduce PvP options to Twitter

Responding to followers with questions about his plans, Elon Musk is interested in bringing PvP elements to Twitter. True North researcher @cosminDZS suggested that Musk should “Make Twitter have different game modes.”

“PvP Twitter is where you can start beef and mob each other on verified personal accounts,” they continued.

They added that “Roleplaying Twitter is for anon accounts only with minimal moderation. Normal Twitter is for everyone else with heavy moderation.”

Surprisingly, Musk caught wind of this proposal and offered a straightforward response: “Something like this makes sense.”

Though it is possible Musk could be joking, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Space X founder has brought the world of gaming to other devices.

Conversely, Musk’s range of Tesla vehicles have the ability to play a plethora of games via their dashboard display. To enhance the potential of this technology, Musk has teased that Steam games could be available one day for Tesla owners.

Other Twitter users have pitched in with their own tweaks toward the PvP concept. User @davidkarim added that “Twitter should have Karma similar to Reddit.”

You gain more Karma for having civil discussions, not so much when you aren’t. More Karma, more visibility of your tweets,” they added.

As the dust settles on Musk’s acquisition, it is just a matter of time before the platform sees a massive departure from its current state.