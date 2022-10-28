Elon Musk shuts down rumor he reactivated Kanye West’s Twitter account

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Elon Musk has poured cold water over speculation that he personally made the decision to reactivate Kanye West’s Twitter account.

The billionaire officially purchased the company on October 27 for a reported $44 billion and has been teasing that several high-profile blocked accounts will be freed from “Twitter jail” ever since.

He said: “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

In another post, he stated: “Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”

Naturally, users have been monitoring several celebrities who have been banned in recent years, including Andrew Tate, former US President Donald Trump, and others.

On October 28, just days after being canceled and removed from using all major social media platforms, it was reported that Kanye West’s restrictions were suddenly lifted.

These restrictions were enforced by Twitter, meaning the rapper and fashion star was unable to post or interact with other users. His account has always remained visible, however.

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West Twitter account rumors

Musk has since moved to reassure users that he was not consulted in the decision to make Ye’s account unrestricted.

He tweeted: “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

While he did not offer an opinion on the lifting of restrictions, it is confirmation that the action was taken before the buyout was complete.

Kanye West has been almost universally banned or restricted in his access to social media, following a series of controversial comments made by the Yeezy creator in relation to the Jewish community.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian has since moved to condemn what she described as “hate speech.”