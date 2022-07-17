Elon Musk reveals Steam games may be playable in Tesla vehicles soon

Sam Comrie . 46 minutes ago

Tech mogul Elon Musk is aiming to innovate his line of Tesla vehicles once again, by teasing the addition of Steam gaming.

We’ve been experiencing the joys of portable gaming for decades, with landmark consoles such as the Gameboy Advance and the PSP. While the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch dominate the current landscape, Tesla owners have sought out creative ways to turn their vehicles into a drivable gaming machine. Elon Musk himself is eager to grab a controller himself, as the SpaceX CEO teases a Steam crossover.

Tesla “making progress” with their upcoming Steam demo

Since January 2021, Tesla owners have been using their onboard displays as a portable gaming hub, thanks to the vehicles built in Arcade Mode. Others have managed to defy the vehicle’s limitations with games such as PUGB.

Having seen the interest in gaming among Tesla owners, Elon Musk has responded to a viral video to confirm Steam integration is on the way: “We’re making progress with Steam integration.”

Musk didn’t offer any further details but did add that Tesla owners should be able to access an early version of Steam soon. The Steam demo will “probably” be “next month” according to the business magnate.

The inclusion of Arcade Mode was intended to give Tesla owners a method to pass time as their vehicle charges. While the library of games started out small, Arcade Mode now has a modest library of titles such as Cuphead, Beach Buggy Racing 2, and a plethora of classic Atari games.

It is unclear whether Musk intends to bring a full version of the Steam client to Tesla vehicles, or whether it will take a similar form akin to the Steam Deck. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see just how far the limits of the vehicle’s gaming abilities can be pushed.