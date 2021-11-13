Eddie Hall & Thor copy Jake Paul tattoo bet for The Beast vs The Mountain boxing match

With The Beast vs The Mountain fight back on the table, Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall have agreed to a tattoo bet that takes inspiration from Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

As content creator boxing matches have been getting bigger and bigger, there is – literally – no bigger bout than the highly-anticipated clash between Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall.

The Beast vs The Mountain, as it’s been dubbed, has been on the cards for nearly two years but has been delayed due to various reasons. Back in July, Hall detached his bicep during a sparring session – ending hopes that the pair would fight in September.

With the pair of them back in their respective camps, talk about the fight has reignited as the two strongmen have continued trading verbal jabs. As a result, they’ve agreed to put another wager on their fight, on top of their charity bet.

Previously, Hafthor suggested that they would donate $100,000 each to charity. Hall raised that to $200,000 but suggested they go up to $1,000,000 – which The Mountain turned down.

He did, however, suggest they follow in the footsteps of Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, with the loser having to get the winner’s name tattooed on their body and give them the props as the ‘World’s Strongest Man.’

Well, now, Hall has agreed to that bet. “Straight away I will say yes, the loser will have to get a tattoo of ‘World’s Strongest Man’ and the opposing name,” the British strongman said on November 11. “Let’s tick that off. $200,000 each to charity regardless, let’s tick that off.”

Eddie did, though, question why Hafthor wouldn’t agree to the $1 million donations. “You say it is irresponsible, but you both know what we are getting for this fight. It’s not irresponsible at all,” he added. “Thor, I think it speaks volumes for your confidence more than anything.”

The Brit did say he would leave the offer on the table in case his Icelandic counterpart ever wanted to match him. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.