Dream responds to Karl Jobst “uncovering the truth” of cheated Minecraft speedruns

Minecraft speedrunner Dream has responded to a Karl Jobst video uncovering the truth behind his infamous cheating scandal and subsequent confession.

Dream’s Minecraft controversy was quite the popular topic in 2020 and 2021, with the YouTuber achieving near impossible speedrun records and being accused of cheating.

While the drama has finally come to a close with the YouTuber admitting he had cheats enabled during his runs, albeit accidentally, which resulted in significantly higher drop rates.

Now, speedrun content creator Karl Jobst has created a new video providing new information about the timeline of events, DMs, facts and clears up numerous details of the scandal.

The one hour and fifteen minute video goes in-depth, even revealing how Dream ended up contacting an astrophysicist for his extremely criticized defense and the odds of such drops actually happening.

Despite Jobst’s conclusion not entirely siding with Dream, the YouTuber was impressed with the video and found it to be very well constructed.

“Very well made video. Criticizes me for things I deserve criticism for and criticizes others for the same,” Dream said in response. “Lots of respect for you.”

He continued to call the whole situation “a huge learning and reflecting experience.”

Given all the controversy and misconceptions about the scandal and what transpired, it’s good to see that the community may finally be moving past it, especially with Jobst’s new video clarifying things about those involved.