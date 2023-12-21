Karl Jobst exposes Syndicate for faking his Zombies world record run

YouTuber Karl Jobst has been on a run of exposing the alleged lies and deceptions of other YouTubers, and following his multiple videos on The Completionist, has called out Syndicate for faking a famous Call of Duty Zombies run.

Syndicate primarily made his name on YouTube through Zombies, which eventually led to the over 10 million subscribers he boasts today.

One of his most famous Zombies runs, at the time considered a world record, was reaching round 115 on Kino Der Toten in Black Ops. The videos remain some of his most popular to this day, more than a decade later.

Over the years, the legitimacy of the run has been called into question, with multiple Zombies experts highlighting various inconsistencies between the different uploads of the full run. Karl Jobst’s latest video compiles the claims made to bring a complete picture of why the run was not possibly completed fairly.

Did Syndicate fake his Zombies run?

As Jobst explains, the first issue is that there are obvious inconsistencies between the different videos uploaded of the run. Despite saying he had been downed twice, for example, he is able to purchase quick revive yet again – something that would technically not be possible.

There is also the use of the Thunder Gun, which is remarkably rare to get from the mystery box, yet Syndicate always seems to have it, and is not very conservative with the weapons very limited ammo, indicating that he is likely modding to give himself the Thunder Gun on command.

Jobst explains that the evidence that the run is faked, and consists of multiple runs spliced together and the use of mods, however, Syndicate maintains that the run is real.

Although he has admitted that the game crashed at round 69 and was restarted, he otherwise claims that it is entirely legitimate.

Some commenters asked why Jobst was bringing up this topic after all these years, seemingly out of the blue. One viewer explained, however, “For those who think this video is unnecessary or childish for focusing on a cheat from 13 years ago, it was these runs and “achievements” that led to Syndicate being one of the most popular and beloved content creators in the COD community.

“This is what launched his career as a YouTuber, which also inevitably, led to Syndicate’s CSGO gambling scandal.”

Syndicate has not yet responded publicly to the Jobst video.