100 Thieves tease starting a Minecraft team after Karl Jacobs advice - Dexerto

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and co-founder Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop have hinted that a 100T Minecraft division might be on the cards during a conversation with Karl Jacobs.

100 Thieves are one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, with top teams in titles such as Valorant and Call of Duty, as well as content creators with subscriber counts in the millions.

Now, though, there’s one area of the gaming industry that they’re not capitalizing on, with the biggest names in Minecraft absolutely storming YouTube, Twitch and every social media platform.

That could all be about to change, though, with popular star Karl Jacobs urging 100T to get involved.

Karl recently took part in 100 Thieves’ CashApp Pay Day tournament, with $450,000 being given away in UNO matches and trivia questions. He also filmed an episode of the CouRage and Nadeshot Show alongside Twitch star Ludwig Ahgren, where the topic of Minecraft obviously came up.

After CouRage asks if there’s anything Karl would do as co-owner of 100T, he joked saying “no more esports,” calling it “a bad move.” He then said “we’re going Minecraft, that’s it,” to which CouRage and Nadeshot had interesting responses.

“I’ve been preaching,” Dunlop said of a 100T Minecraft division. Then, Nadeshot looked at Karl and said “If you tell us to get a Minecraft team, we will.” Of course, Karl told him to get a team, and Nade simply said “Okay, lock it in.”

Although much of the discussion seems to be in jest, CouRage’s insistence that he had been “preaching” for 100T to get involved in Minecraft says a lot, and it’s very possible that this is something Nadeshot has been looking at for a while.

Needless to say, loads of creators would love to be in 100 Thieves, so they could really pull in some of the biggest names in the space. The question isn’t really if it will happen, but now it’s more when it will happen.