Drake promises newlyweds a free honeymoon after they canceled theirs to see his show

Drake has blessed plenty of fans during his current tour, with his latest gift being a luxurious Island getaway for a pair of newlyweds.

Drake has been on his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ since July when he kicked it off in Chicago. Performing with the ‘Rich Flex’ rapper is 21 Savage, as both artists are on tour to promote their 2022 album ‘Her Loss.’

Though many of this year’s summer concerts had fans throwing items on stage at the performers, Drake has decided to give something back to those at his shows— and it’s a bit more expensive than the many bras he’s had tossed at him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In fact, Drake has decided to bless a newly married couple with an entirely free honeymoon. Not only that, but he’s been giving away trips, couture bags, and cash to random concertgoers.

Instagram: champagnepapi Drake’s collection of bras thrown at him while on his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour.’

Drake has gifted multiple people with luxurious items during his tour

Drake and 21 Savage took their ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ to Atlanta, Georgia this Monday where Drake got in his feelings after seeing a sign from one couple in the audience.

When he saw what it read, Drake stopped his show to give them a shout-out, saying, “She brought a sign to the show that says ‘we canceled our honeymoon for this.’”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The rapper continued, “Since we in Atlanta tonight and I’m feeling all the love from everybody — you know one of my favorite places in the world, you know what it is?“

Article continues after ad

He then proceeded to revere Turks & Caicos as his favorite destination, saying that he would be honored to send the couple who didn’t go on a honeymoon to the Island sometime after the show.

As the crowd cheered heavily, Drake pointed to the couple to let his team know who he would be blessing with a free trip.

Article continues after ad

However, the Island getaway isn’t the first time Drake has given something luxurious away during his concerts, as he’s given away a Chanel bag, a Birkin bag, and $50,000 to someone who sold their furniture to go to his show.