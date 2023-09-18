Halle Berry slams Drake for record cover using her image without permission

Drake recently released an alternative cover for his upcoming record featuring Halle Berry doused in slime, and the actress was less than impressed.

After briefly dating in 2008, Drake is collaborating with his old boo, SZA, for his latest single, Slime You Out.

With the song released a week ahead of Drake’s new album, For All The Dogs, the rapper shared an alternative cover promoting his newest single that featured Halle Berry.

Taken at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, the photo showed the Oscar-winning actress getting slimed — and it turns out she was not happy to find out he had used it.

Seemingly addressing Drake’s use of the photo, Berry posted an ambiguous quote to Instagram that read; “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!”

When one person asked about the situation with the album and what Berry’s thoughts on it were, she responded, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool, I thought better of him!”

She then confirmed that the post was in fact aimed at Drake, writing, “When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

While some claimed that Drake most likely paid Getty Images for the photo and therefore had permission to use it, Berry argued that it was about “principles and integrity” — and her fans were quick to defend her.

“Y’all she has every right to be mad. It’s simple courtesy. It’s her picture and permission is needed,” one person wrote. Another said, “These comments are so gross, Drake fans are not it.”

Neither Drake nor SZA have yet responded to Berry’s claims. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.