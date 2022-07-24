Drake faces backlash after posting “creepy” Instagram story of unsuspecting woman

Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Drake has found himself in hot water after sharing a recent story on Instagram of an unsuspecting woman.

The ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ rapper is no stranger when it comes to controversies. He’s previously faced backlash for his questionable friendships with Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, and Billie Eilish, both of whom were teenagers when their friendships formed.

It seems that controversies keep following Drake, who is currently on holiday in St. Tropez, as he is now catching heat after posting a seemingly disturbing photo of an unsuspecting stranger on his Instagram story.

Dexerto has blurred the woman’s face to protect her identity.

The rapper was at a restaurant, when he shared a candid zoomed-in photo to his 117 million followers, showing a blonde woman sitting at another table. The mysterious woman who caught Drake’s attention was sitting with another man and appeared to be looking down at her phone.

The caption of the photo reads “Tried to airdrop this woman a pic of herself cause she’s a dime” with a laughing crying emoji.

While the encounter ended there, the opinions of social media users did not.

Social media users react to Drake’s Instagram story

The rapper is receiving backlash on social media, as the mysterious woman seemingly had no idea she was on camera. Drake did not blur the unsuspecting woman’s face before sharing it with his massive fanbase.

A screenshot of the story was posted to a Reddit forum, with the OP writing “I haven’t seen anyone talking about this, this is so unbelievably creepy (Drake posted this on his IG story).”

Most users agreed, with one writing “Yes she’s beautiful but he could have kept that to himself or been a normal person and struck up a conversation instead of posting this to his Instagram where he has MILLIONS of followers who are now gonna chime in on their opinion of her.”

Another user added “I hate how normalized it’s become to take photos/videos of strangers in public. It literally gives me anxiety. From a celebrity, it’s even worse because he should know better in regards to respecting privacy.”

Other users shared how uncomfortable they feel about the possibility of being caught in a stranger’s photo.

“I hate it. I completely understand I will likely always end up in the background of someone’s pictures or video but that’s completely different to them photographing/filming you and then having the audacity to post it online” one user wrote.

Agreeing, another user wrote, “I hate it so much, especially when it’s someone clearly having a bad day, I think about it every time I pop to the shops dressed terribly”.

As it stands, Drake is yet to respond to the backlash, and the uncandid photo was not taken down before it expired.