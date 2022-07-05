Stranger Things creators react to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism: “We’re not Game of Thrones”

Cameron Frew . 7 hours ago

The creators of Stranger Things have responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s calls to kill off more characters à la Game of Thrones.

Volume 2 of Season 4 arrived on Netflix last week, bringing Stranger Things’ biggest, boldest season to an emotional close. Leading up to its release, some members of the cast and the Duffer Brothers teased a body count in the finale, sparking feverish fears over the fates of some characters.

Of course, we now know who’s lived to fight Vecna another day, and those who lost their lives in the Upside Down. Tears were shed around the world, but for one of the stars, it’s not been ruthless enough.

Brown, who plays Eleven in the show, earlier called for more deaths in the series in the cutthroat vein of Game of Thrones. Now, the creators have responded.

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown called for more deaths in Stranger Things.

Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism

In an earlier interview with The Wrap, Brown spoke about how there were around 50 cast members at the Season 4 premiere, and said the creators needed to “start killing people off.”

“I was like: ‘You need to start killing people off.’ The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones.”

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast following the Season 4 finale, the Duffer Brothers responded to Brown’s comments, saying they’d “heard” them and “explored” those ideas.

“What did Millie call us? She said we were ‘sensitive Sallies.’ She’s hilarious,” Matt Duffer said.

Netflix Stranger Things Season 5 will see one last showdown with Vecna.

Creators say “Stranger Things isn’t Game of Thrones”

Matt continued: “Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room. Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, that’s depressing.

“We aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

While admitting there are more deaths “on the table” in Season 5, don’t expect a Red Wedding rug-pull. The co-creator gave Barb’s death as an example, which has rippled through the entire show – and she was a side character, never mind culling the main cast.

“This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it’s nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go Millie,” he added.

While there may be the same amount of deaths next season, Season 5 will have shorter runtimes compared to Season 4, although it likely won’t arrive until 2024.